APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.26 Million in Valvoline Inc (VVV)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 133,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Valvoline as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 593,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $4,435,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VVV opened at $18.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $23.16.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

In related news, CEO Samuel J. Mitchell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,023.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $55,815.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,595.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,123 shares of company stock worth $110,934. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

