APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $1.73 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,876.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

