AnarchistsPrime (ACP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a total market capitalization of $1,386.00 and $0.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Coin Profile

AnarchistsPrime (CRYPTO:ACP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime . AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info

AnarchistsPrime Coin Trading

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

