Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Receives $33.44 Average PT from Analysts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.49. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

