Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Cumulus Media (CMLS)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cumulus Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.95%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $16.37, indicating a potential downside of 10.20%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $1.14 billion 0.22 $757.58 million N/A N/A Tencent Music Entertainment Group $2.76 billion 10.80 $266.00 million $0.20 91.15

Cumulus Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through Radio Station Group and Westwood One segments. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2017, it operated four and five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung. The company also operates Kugou Live and Kuwo Live that provides an interactive online stage for performers and users to showcase their talent and engage with those interested in their performance. In addition, it sells music-related merchandise, including Kugou M1 headsets, smart speakers, WeSing karaoke microphones, and Hi-Fi systems; and offers online music event ticketing services, as well as services to smart device and automobile makers to build and operate music services on devices and vehicles. The company was formerly known as China Music Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Shenzhen, Chiane. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

