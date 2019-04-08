Analyzing Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) & ReneSola (SOL)

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Maxim Integrated Products pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ReneSola does not pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

98.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of ReneSola shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxim Integrated Products $2.48 billion 6.32 $467.31 million $2.71 21.15 ReneSola $102.97 million 0.46 $34.45 million $0.13 9.62

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola. ReneSola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Maxim Integrated Products and ReneSola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxim Integrated Products 2 10 4 0 2.13 ReneSola 0 1 0 0 2.00

Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus price target of $58.93, suggesting a potential upside of 2.81%. ReneSola has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.00%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReneSola is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares Maxim Integrated Products and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxim Integrated Products 28.72% 42.09% 18.15% ReneSola 5.09% 7.57% 2.19%

Volatility and Risk

Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats ReneSola on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of February 28, 2018, it operated approximately 80 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 212 MW. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

