Analyzing Genie Energy (GNE) & Its Rivals

Genie Energy (NYSE: GNE) is one of 22 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Genie Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Genie Energy pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 62.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

16.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genie Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy $280.31 million $22.78 million 9.28 Genie Energy Competitors $9.20 billion $447.88 million 16.84

Genie Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy. Genie Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Genie Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Genie Energy Competitors 325 1547 1132 9 2.27

As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Genie Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genie Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.24, suggesting that their average share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genie Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy 8.13% 41.33% 18.64% Genie Energy Competitors 4.92% 11.25% 3.22%

Summary

Genie Energy peers beat Genie Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

