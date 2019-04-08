Analyzing COMARCO (CMRO) & Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) and COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aviat Networks and COMARCO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.8% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of COMARCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aviat Networks has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMARCO has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aviat Networks and COMARCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviat Networks -0.40% 6.48% 2.49% COMARCO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aviat Networks and COMARCO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.32 $1.84 million N/A N/A COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than COMARCO.

Summary

Aviat Networks beats COMARCO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives; and through online. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About COMARCO

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.