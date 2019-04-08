Analysts Set Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Price Target at $16.00

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMLP. BidaskClub downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 47.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 63,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 92,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,403. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

