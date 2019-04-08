Analysts Set Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Price Target at $75.18

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.18.

LNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $604,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,743 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 7.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 89,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 151,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.