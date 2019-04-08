Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) PT at $53.00

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Hovde Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market-perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.80 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $346,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,036,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,218,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

