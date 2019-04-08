Analysts Set Expectations for Net Element Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NETE)

Net Element Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Net Element in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Net Element’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Net Element from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

NETE stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Net Element has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NETE. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Net Element during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Net Element by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Net Element by 179.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools.

