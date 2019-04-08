Analysts Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Price Target at $37.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 262,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $5,735,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. sold 417,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $9,278,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,992 shares of company stock worth $18,769,003 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after purchasing an additional 220,701 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,144,000. RA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,238,000 after buying an additional 174,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,789,000 after buying an additional 273,886 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.42 million and a PE ratio of -10.69. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,117.52% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

