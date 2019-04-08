Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $364.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $372.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $356.48 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $288.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, EVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $166,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,124. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $64.36 and a 52 week high of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

