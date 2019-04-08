Analysts Expect Materialise NV (MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Materialise had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.41 million.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KBC Securities downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.07 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.74. 46,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,636. The company has a market cap of $810.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTLS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,951,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 35.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 24,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

