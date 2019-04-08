Analysts Expect Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) will announce $248.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $227.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Nomura set a $73.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $127,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 456,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $33,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWI opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.84. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $83.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.