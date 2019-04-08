Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $252,862.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $152,703.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,245,000 after buying an additional 73,645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 82.4% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $99.96.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.