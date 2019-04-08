Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (CTAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. Cintas posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $6.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $6.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $351,114.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,156,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,496. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 85.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94,926 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.33. 19,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $217.34.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.