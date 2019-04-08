Analysts Anticipate Check Cap Ltd (CHEK) to Post ($0.47) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Check Cap’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.47) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Check Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Check Cap stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. Check Cap has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.20% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

