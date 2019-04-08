Analysts Anticipate Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMEH shares. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -1.16. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, an integrated health care delivery and management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

