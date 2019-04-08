Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,148 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 236.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 130,560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 29,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 173,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VET shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of VET stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

