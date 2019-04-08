Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 83,000 Shares of Snap Inc (SNAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260,731 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 47,237,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,260,731 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,734,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 752,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after purchasing an additional 396,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $38,157,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.25 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.99.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $15.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy R. Stone sold 20,386 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $117,627.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,290,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,218,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,517,946 shares of company stock worth $64,715,231 in the last 90 days.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

