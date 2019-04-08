AMO Coin (AMO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,889.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One AMO Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $2,889.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00347744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.01580777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00241988 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00001101 BTC.

AMO Coin Token Profile

AMO Coin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,972,250,815 tokens. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

AMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.