Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho set a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Amgen stock opened at $195.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 66.74% and a net margin of 35.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 710.5% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

