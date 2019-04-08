American National Insurance (ANAT) Position Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American National Insurance by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in American National Insurance by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANAT stock opened at $119.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.81. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $115.14 and a 12 month high of $155.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

