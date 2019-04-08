American International Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Stock

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $257.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. ValuEngine raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

