American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

