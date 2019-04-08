American Century Companies Inc. Sells 17,779 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,620,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,048,000 after buying an additional 193,771 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Southern by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 168,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 129,503 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,654 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $51.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO William P. Bowers sold 90,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $4,419,781.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 233,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $11,975,035.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,533.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,341 shares of company stock worth $18,981,228 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

