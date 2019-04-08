American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,932 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Humana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $276.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $258.04 and a 12 month high of $355.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

In related news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total value of $2,542,670.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,548.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total value of $4,757,470.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.06.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

