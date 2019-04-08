American Campus Communities (ACC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC):

4/4/2019 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

3/25/2019 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/19/2019 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/19/2019 – American Campus Communities had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – American Campus Communities was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/27/2019 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2019 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2019 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/12/2019 – American Campus Communities was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $245.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.83 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 921,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 171,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,606,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,777,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

