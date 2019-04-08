America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $15.38 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 437.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

