AMC Entertainment (AMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 115.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $118,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after buying an additional 103,113 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

