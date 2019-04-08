AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Price Up 8.9%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) rose 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 3,619,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,459,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $118,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/amc-entertainment-amc-stock-price-up-8-9.html.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.