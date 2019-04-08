Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

Amazon said Thursday that founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has finalized his divorce with wife MacKenzie, that will wind up worth over $35 billion with a stake in the online shopping giant.

In a tweet, MacKenzie Bezos said she is giving Jeff Bezos her interest in The Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013, and Blue Origin, the distance exploration firm he founded.

Get alerts:

The Bezoses, who have four children announced that they divorced in January, just before the National Enquirer published. He accused of threatening release explicit photographs of him stopped investigating the Enquirer obtained personal messages between his lover and himself the tabloid’s publisher.

After the divorce is complete, which is predicted to happen in approximately 90 days, MacKenzie Bezos will have a 4 percent stake in Amazon. One of the planet’s richest people, jeff Bezos, will probably have a stake in the company, valued at greater than $108 billion.

He’ll be Amazon’s biggest shareholder, and he keep management of the stocks of MacKenzie Bezos, based on a meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The divorce ends a union that played a role in producing among the planet’s most valuable businesses.

While working at a hedge fund, the Bezoses met in New York in the early 1990s. They married only six months after they started dating, Jeff Bezos has stated.

Not long after he quit his job to start an online bookstore and also the Bezoses chose a cross-country street trip to Seattle, that was selected for its high number of technology workers. A business program was written by Jeff Bezos, while his wife did the milking. Using MacKenzie Bezos helping out, Amazon was working out of a garage by 1995.

Way has grown . It runs the Whole Foods grocery chain and now produces films and has come to be the pioneer in voice-activated speakers. The business has become so big that it plans to construct another headquarters.

“Grateful for the past like I look forward to what happens next,” she stated from the tweet.

____

Follow Joseph Pisani at http://twitter.com/josephpisani