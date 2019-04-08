Amalgamated Bank Has $817,000 Stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,283,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after buying an additional 908,527 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,614,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,438,000 after buying an additional 386,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,661,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,311 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,073,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,490,000 after acquiring an additional 499,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 15,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $685,807.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 18,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $778,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,959,801. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $37.27 on Monday. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $365.34 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.85 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.98.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

