Altria Group (MO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.28.

NYSE:MO opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $860,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

