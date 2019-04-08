Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Altria Group Inc (MO) Shares Bought by WMS Partners LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/altria-group-inc-mo-shares-bought-by-wms-partners-llc.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.