Altria Group Inc (MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) to post sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the highest is $4.66 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.64 billion to $19.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

MO stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $52,033.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after buying an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,826,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,760,000 after buying an additional 5,719,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 698.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after buying an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

