Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.
Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.86.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
