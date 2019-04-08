Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Lifted by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,618,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The stock has a market cap of $474.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The firm had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target (up from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.77.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

