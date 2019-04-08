Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Position Boosted by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.77.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $186.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,748,076. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $129.77 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $474.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $10.83. The business had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

