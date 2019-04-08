Alerus Financial NA Decreases Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 635,893,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,179,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167,111 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,536,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,033,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,343,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after buying an additional 898,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 33,345,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,472,000 after buying an additional 16,297,449 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

In other General Electric news, insider Russell Stokes sold 49,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $495,546.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,240.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.52. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/alerus-financial-na-decreases-holdings-in-general-electric-ge.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.