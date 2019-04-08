Albion Development VCT (AADV) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.50

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 8078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Albion Development VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

About Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

