Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.47.

AKAM opened at $74.07 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $151,335.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,409,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

