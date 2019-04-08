Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 662,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 296,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Crippen acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $117,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,275 shares of company stock worth $778,477. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

