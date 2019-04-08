Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

AIMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 403,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,709. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 382,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,644,000 after purchasing an additional 338,740 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 741,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,035,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

