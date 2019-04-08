Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIMT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $79.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $64.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.
AIMT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 403,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,709. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.13.
About Aimmune Therapeutics
Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.
Featured Article: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.