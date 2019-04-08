Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Shares Up 4.8%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares rose 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 14,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,993,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

GNMX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Aevi Genomic Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

