AES Corp (AES) Holdings Reduced by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AES during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.99. 4,111,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785,218. AES Corp has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AES Corp (AES) Holdings Reduced by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/08/aes-corp-aes-holdings-reduced-by-contravisory-investment-management-inc.html.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.