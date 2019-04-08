AeroVironment (AVAV) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.60.

AVAV opened at $68.60 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 16,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $1,130,348.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,319.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,505,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,965.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,048 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $294,894,000 after buying an additional 540,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,628,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,894,000 after acquiring an additional 540,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $12,704,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after acquiring an additional 164,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

