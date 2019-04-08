AerCap (AER) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AerCap by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 310,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $48,438,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

